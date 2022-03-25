Social Security reform, part II: Private retirement accounts and pensions

Articles

By Mark J. Warshawsky

This post is the second in a series of four posts on Social Security reform written to complement “Reforming Social Security” in the spring 2022 issue of National Affairs. You can view part I here and a Social Security reform slide deck here.

It is entirely appropriate for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to conduct research into the role that retirement benefits from its program plays in the overall retirement income of the elderly and the reduction of aged poverty. These statistics and analyses are essential to advise on the optimal design of Social Security policy and the administration of the program, and to support the public’s understanding of, and planning for, Social Security and retirement. Indeed, researchers at SSA have been doing precisely this data collection and analysis for several decades through regular publications on income of the aged, and the results have been widely cited. They have used data collected from the Current Population Survey (CPS) fielded by the Census Bureau. This data, from a reasonably sized sample and a stable instrument, was initially considered reliable for this purpose. Over time, however, particularly as the main form of retirement income from employers changed from defined benefit pension plans to 401(k) plans and IRAs, some analysts discovered that survey respondents were confused about how to classify distributions from retirement accounts and that there was a significant underreporting of private retirement income. SSA also eventually came to this view and stopped the publication of its series in 2014 and began to explore alternative sources of data. In 2021, after much technical and administrative effort, researchers at SSA published new statistics based on more comprehensive and extensive data sources for this key analytical task. In particular, they added administrative data from SSA and the IRS from Form 1099-Rs to the base CPS. The 2015 results revealed a fundamentally different and less important role for Social Security and a larger place for pensions and personal retirement accounts than previously presented.

Figure 1 shows the percentage distribution of aggregate income among individuals aged 65 and older, by source of income. On the right side, the distribution shown is based on the old data source, CPS only. It tells the story that Social Security is the major source of income of the aged, at 35 percent, with work earnings following, at 31 percent, and pensions and retirement accounts, at only 22 percent of total retiree income. By contrast, the new data sources flip the narrative so that pensions and retirement accounts now account for the largest share, at 36 percent of total retiree income, Social Security 30 percent, and earnings 25 percent.

Source: Dushi, Irena, and B. Trenkamp, “Improving the Measurement of Retirement Income of the Aged Population,” SSA ORES Working Paper No. 116, January 2021.

Figure 2 shifts the focus from the aggregate to the elderly individual, and shows the percentages of people with family income from various sources including Social Security, asset income, retirement accounts, earnings, other public benefits, and other. Comparing the results across the two data sources, the only significant difference is for pensions and retirement accounts — based on the CPS only, less than half of elderly individuals have income from that source, but with administrative data added, fully 70 percent of individuals have income from pensions and retirement accounts.

Source: Dushi, Irena, and B. Trenkamp, “Improving the Measurement of Retirement Income of the Aged Population,” SSA ORES Working Paper No. 116, January 2021.

Figure 3 shows what is perhaps the most widely reported statistic on this subject – the percentage of elderly individuals for whom Social Security represents a selected proportion of family income. Based on CPS data only, more than half of the elderly population get more than half of their income from Social Security, and a quarter get more than 90 percent from Social Security. Based on enhanced data sources, less than 40 percent get half of their income from Social Security and just more than 10 percent get 90 percent. Finally, not shown, according to the old data, 9 percent of the elderly were in poverty, but according to the new data, measured overall income levels increase and only 7 percent were impoverished.

Source: Dushi, Irena, and B. Trenkamp, “Improving the Measurement of Retirement Income of the Aged Population,” SSA ORES Working Paper No. 116, January 2021.

SSA must continue on this path to improve the measurement of retirement income of the aged, in cooperation with the IRS and the Census Bureau, and update and regularly publish its new data series. The use of the old data source, taken up by the AARP, is not credible and must be disregarded by responsible media and analysts.

