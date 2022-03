Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 15:20 Hits: 9

IRS investigators have uncovered more than $1.8 billion in fraudulent activity related to federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, the agency said Wednesday.Two years after the Trump administration passed the first trillion-dollar stimulus package...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/599371-irs-probe-finds-nearly-2-billion-in-covid-19-related-stimulus-fraud