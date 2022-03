Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 17:14 Hits: 10

Nearly a third of all U.S. workers make less than $15 an hour, and women, Black and Hispanic workers are significantly more likely to earn low wages than white men, according to new research by Oxfam.A report from the organization released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/599218-oxfam-almost-one-third-of-us-workers-make-less-than-15-an-hour