Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 21:06 Hits: 6

New fees for cryptocurrency transactions through Venmo and its parent company PayPal went into effect Monday.The two companies previously charged a flat $0.50 fee for cryptocurrency transactions up to $25, a 2.3 percent fee for purchases or sales...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/599095-new-fees-for-crypto-transactions-on-paypal-venmo-go-into-effect