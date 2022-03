Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 12:47 Hits: 10

An international group is warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will take a significant toll on the global economy.In a report released on Thursday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated that gross domestic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/598572-group-warns-ukraine-conflict-will-take-toll-on-global-economy