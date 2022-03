Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 17:20 Hits: 11

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the third consecutive time as Great Britain faces its highest inflation rate in 30 years, CNBC reported. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee approved by an 8-1 vote a 0.25 percentage...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/598627-bank-of-england-raises-interest-rates-again-as-uk-faces-inflation-at