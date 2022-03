Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:35 Hits: 9

The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin.Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/598662-house-passes-bill-to-end-normal-trade-relations-with-russia-belarus