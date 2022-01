Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 0

Millions of families this weekend will stop receiving monthly child tax payments for the first time in months after Congress failed to pass an extension of the expanded credit.As lawmakers struggle to revive talks to renew the expansion, more than...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/589704-more-than-30-million-families-to-lose-child-tax-credit-checks-starting-this