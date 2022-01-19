Are discoveries and inventions in decline? My long-read Q&A with Didier Sornette

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

By James Pethokoukis and Didier Sornette

The 19th and 20th centuries witnessed tremendous scientific advances and economic growth, but progress seems to have stagnated on a number of fronts over the past 50 years. Should we expect more slow, uninspiring growth in the decades to come? Or does progress come in sudden, unexpected leaps? In this episode, I’m joined by Didier Sornette to discuss the origin of new knowledge that propels our society and economy forward.

Didier sits on the Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks in the Department of Management, Technology, and Economics at ETH Zurich. In 2020, he and Peter Cauwels authored “Are ‘Flow of Ideas’ and ‘Research Productivity’ in secular decline?”

Pethokoukis: I’d like to begin by reading a quote from the paper, which you co-authored with Peter Cauwels: “Scientific knowledge has been in clear secular decline since the early 1970s for the Flow of Ideas and since the early 1950s for the Research Productivity.” Can you walk us through the main result of your study and explain what you mean by “flow ideas”?

Sornette: Yes. So of course this is a fundamental question because this is about the engine of how we make progress, how we add wealth to society. And in economics everything is linked with productivity growth. Productivity, which is the ability for us, not by working more, to produce more — more efficiently by using better tools and so on.

And of course, it is powered by three key concepts: discoveries, inventions, and innovations. This is the core of the paper — to distinguish between the three. So there’s a confusion, I think, in the literature and also in the discussion (in Silicon Valley, everywhere) where we are so happy to show the development of so many new apps or new developments and so on. But they are much more concerned with innovations. And it is very important to distinguish the innovations from inventions and discoveries.

By the way, we are not the inventor of this distinction. It has a long history in the field, too, and it’s very important. So discoveries: It’s very clear what it means. You discover a new planet. You discover the new world, Christopher Columbus. You discover new laws of physics. You discover new material. This is about really exploring and discovering something really new, a law of nature, a new territory, and so on. Invention is about putting together, let’s say, discoveries, new laws and so on, in order to create something that did not exist. You invent a new machine. We invent a new concept. You invent something new. And innovations: A good example of innovation might be the iPhone, for example, when it came out about 2008. There was no discovery, no invention. It was just putting together existing inventions, existing models — maybe a hundred of them — in a new way that all together adds functionalities and serves a service.

Now that we have distinguished the three, the main conclusion of our study shows that, while you could argue that innovation is still solid, going on very strongly, at the level of discoveries and at the level of invention, there is a slowing down. We discover less and less new laws of physics, of nature, biology and so on. There’s really a clear slowing down. And in terms of invention and really inventing (for example: new batteries, new chemical processes, new modes of propulsion, new engines, new etc.), it’s not going well.

Now, having all these discoveries and inventions, and configuring them in a new way, there’s still some progress. And this is where they say the deceleration is the smallest. But this is our diagnostic: that on the level of discoveries and inventions, we have a clear deceleration, or even actually slowing down, in the last 20 to 50 years. The flow of ideas is a layman’s way of representing the discoveries and the inventions.

In particular, we are talking about research productivity. Are scientific researchers becoming less productive than they used to be back in the middle of the 20th century?

So, this is interesting because, of course, colleagues come to an opposite conclusion than ours. Because it depends always on what you measure. What is the metric that you’re using? You see an exponential growth of scientific papers. So by that metric, you’d say things have never been better; there is an enormous number of researchers. The absolute number of researchers and engineers has never been larger. And even in proportion to the population, the fraction is also extremely large, has been booming.

But when you look at the content, the substance of these papers, I could summarize in a bit of a pejorative way by saying these papers are mostly about well-dressed trivia. It’s a bit harsh against my colleagues and myself, maybe, as a producer. But, indeed, they are incremental.

And another, let’s say, illustration of this fact: For example, in many disciplines, in order to have the next increment, you need five or 10 times more researchers. So what we see is the production per dollar spent per researcher has been really decreasing. So it’s like exactly “Alice in Wonderland”: Just to stay at the same place, you need to run faster and faster and faster. So that’s clear; all metrics show this. So that’s, I think, a way of reconciling these different perspectives.

What is the existing paradigm and what did you find that challenges it?

I don’t think there is a consensus. There are different schools of thought and evidence. And there’s a cyclic nature also, by the way, of economic thinking about this. We often joke that economics is the only science that can forget truth. And I have many examples of that. You forget. And so they are cycling the knowledge and the understanding. But, indeed, there are these two schools of gradualism versus punctuated processes.

I’m clearly on the side of the punctuation, of the bursts of productivity. I think it’s very difficult to think about supporting gradualism. When you look at the history of science and of discoveries, you can see that there have been long plateaus of status quo. And there is, for example, the emergence of quantum mechanics or relativity, and of electricity or the transistor: There are breakthrough discoveries and inventions that completely changed the picture. And then a whole industry, a whole new, you could say, technology generation emerges from it.

So this is one of the problems, by the way, that economic modeling has to face: how to reconcile this punctuation, this burst of productivity that leads to generation changes with the management of the process, which is maybe another issue. I don’t know if you want to discuss it. But how, as a decision-maker, as a government, you allocate resources, given the fact that most of the time you’re going to fund the research when you’re bleeding money. Nothing comes, nothing comes, incremental things. And then, suddenly by chance, a great discovery occurs and feeds the next generation.

It seems that forecasting would be very difficult if you’re correct. You wouldn’t be able to look at the past 10 years to predict the next 10 years if progress comes in sudden bursts and leaps forward.

So you can have always short-term forecasting, which is incremental, in economics. And even many disciplines are quite good at extrapolating a trend in the short term. That’s not too difficult. It’s short term. But to predict changing non-linearities and this “burstiness” is, of course, very difficult.

So my advice, and we have written many papers in the last decade on this, is I would be a bit provocative. As scientists, we are taught, and we are brainwashed — there’s this quote, which is very important: “Let us not waste taxpayer money, because we are really irresponsible and we are happy recipients of taxpayer money to develop a new discovery and so on.” But I would claim we need to waste taxpayer money.

What does it mean? Not, of course, to throw it through the window. Of course not. But to take risks, to go to very risky endeavors where the probability of success is low. If the probability of success is large, it means that it’s incremental. There’s no unknown. You are already doing a kind of extrapolation of something that you know. But most disruptive technologies, inventions and laws and discoveries, are things which are not predictable, or very difficult. You have a vague view.

I can tell you, for example, I was a post-doc of Pierre-Gilles de Gennes, the Noble Prize winner. He was named the “new Newton of the modern era.” Perhaps in the US, nobody knows him. But he was a very famous scientist, an extraordinary mind, and I learned a lot from him. And he was famous for a first part of his career as the elite scientist in superconductivity. Superconductivity is a material property where you can transport electricity without any resistance. And this is a dream of, let’s say, magnetic sustentation for cars, for trains, and for no loss along the high-voltage line.

And he was at the peak of this career and he was saying, “There’s no new discovery possible in this field.” A few years later, the high-Tc superconductivity revolution came. By the way, two researchers where I’m located in Zurich, at IBM Zurich, have been working for decades in incremental tinkering of materials. Not your flashy things. Going one by one, changing an atom, looking at different configurations. And was it predictable that something like this would happen? No. Not even the Nobel Prize winner, de Gennes, could think about it.

And then by serendipity, there was of course irrational logic of the work of these scientists. They were following a track, but it could have taken another decade or two. Or maybe it would have never worked. But this is a very good example of these discoveries that we need and are highly unpredictable. Nevertheless, you need to continue to explore this path and seemingly lose taxpayer money. That’s what de Gennes was saying. He said, “No, I mean, we should stop funding this type of research.”

Robert Gordon from Northwestern University has been labeled a techno-pessimist because he doesn’t see any game-changing innovations that will rapidly accelerate productivity — at least not right away. But it seems like it would be impossible to forecast a sudden burst in productivity.

Yes, we need to take risks. I come always back to this point. And I think society is not taking enough risks, and my colleagues . . . For example, I’m sitting on a civil research commission, and we have been working a lot in allocating funds to grant proposals. All these games that the scientists play. And the official statement is, “Yes, we only fund high-risk, high-return. We encourage the researcher to take big risks,” and so on. In practice, this is exactly the opposite. We fund well-dressed trivia — well presented, where essentially a criterion to reject a proposal is that we think there is a low probability that it would succeed.

And it’s well known. I mean, as a senior professor, when I advise my students or junior professors, it’s very clear that the rule of the game is: Do the research before, already have the result, put that in a grant, mimic as if it were something that you will propose to research, and show already the beginning of the results so that the referees and the decision-makers will say, “Okay, yes, the probability to succeed is 100 percent.”

We have this cancer in society where we only fund essentially certain-results research, which is of course a recipe for disaster long term. Because the success, the first, second, third, and now fourth revolution, are based on taking a risk on exploring. And this is the point: We are too much in a society that wants to exploit, as opposed to explore. This duality is fundamental to understand.

What are the deeper factors that have turned us into a zero-risk society?

Yes. So this term, “zero-risk society,” dawned on me during the COVID situation that started in beginning of 2020. With my group, we analyzed it, we looked at the sociology, the response and so on. And, I would say, it’s much more a pandemic of fear that has been engineered for various reasons. We could have a full interview on this if you like. But it dawned on me that, actually, this was a revelation of this zero-risk society. And personally, I would time the beginning of this around 2001, September 11. Around 20 years ago, roughly. And actually, a number of philosophers and thinkers have indeed quoted this in their different works.

For example, the idea of the Lehman Brothers moment, Lehman moment always. The Minsky moment — all these terms that are part of the common knowledge. Now, every little hiccup on the planet is a Lehman Brothers moment or a Minsky moment. So we are now brainwashed into hoping that society is stationary, that nothing changes, and any hiccup is frightening.

So where does it come from? That’s your question. I think there are several mechanisms: an aging society, which is more wealthy. It’s very well known in psychology and economics that we take less risks when we age. And this is actually one big problem. Another one is the role of the media as a mechanism of attention. And also the emergence in the last decade of social media that tends to raise any small event, in my opinion, into worldwide phenomena. We can give many examples of that.

But society is governed by this fear. And it’s well known in biology and neurobiology and psychology that our brains are hardwired to react to fear many times more than to happiness or to good news and so on. So, unfortunately, the business model of the media is about selling fear. And this is what is attracting attention. And, unfortunately, it backfired in developing this zero-risk society.

I think another mechanism is also what I would call the “illusion of control.” Technology: The scientific view that we are mastering the force of the planet. “We can master everything. We can master COVID. We can master our health. We can master anything in nature,” which of course is partly true. And we see the backfire coming, for example, when we want to master fires in California.

You have had these enormous fires. This is a very good example of an illusion of control. By controlling all the small fires, you let the dead wood accumulate. And when there is a right condition of Santa Ana wind coming from the desert, with this enormous fuel that has accumulated, no manpower can stop this conflagration.

By the way, in Baja California in Mexico, you have exactly the same vegetation, chaparral, the same environment, and so on. There’s no such big fires. Why? Because the Mexicans let the fires go. Not because they are more clever than the Americans. But simply because they don’t have the resources to stop the small fires. So there are many small fires, which actually are part of the ecology, of the environmental sustainability of the process. We know that in this climate, fires are helpful for the vegetation to release their seeds and so on. You know that you have this type of species.

So this is an example of this illusion of control, which I can see also in the economy, in the behavior of central banks. The central banks have this illusion of control. They think they can control completely the stock market and the economy. And now the stock market and economy are essentially fed by the central banks, which gives a complete disruption of the role of financial markets to allocate resources optimally in order to catalyze the source of productivity in the future.

So, the illusion of control is a very important mechanism. Another one is inequality. You take risks if you are relatively comfortable, you have a parachute and so on. But for maybe 70 percent/90 percent of the population, who are really struggling on a monthly basis, you don’t want to take risks. So it’s really stopped society from leveraging its human capital. So these are some of the elements I can think of that give rise to the zero-risk society.

How do we become a more risk-tolerant and more risk-embracing society?

That’s a very tough question, because as you see, this conjunction of forces have drifted, a little bit like this tale of the frog in a heating pan, where the conditions are slowly, slowly growing and we get habituated to it, and then we are frozen and we are cooked, not realizing the problem.

For example: Our discussion today, I think, might be a little contribution, a part of diagnosing the problem, and make some of your audience think about this. “Okay, I want to know more. Maybe I could understand and start to have independent thinking.”

I am not very optimistic about it. Personally, I try to do everything: I publish, I give interviews (like to you), I speak to my students, I speak with policymakers, and so on. But it’s a kind of (almost, unfortunately) an irreversible trend.

The sad diagnostic is that only a small fraction of the population will be able to fight these big trends and will be able to profit. And this is sad because this is actually increasing inequality. And also we can see that it will give the advantage to the few nations or the few organizations that are still able and willing to take risks.

So my advice is: I am a bit pessimistic about finding a global problem for the whole. Each of us has to realize it personally and act on it personally with our family, with our group, and try to find a bottom-up solution. If enough of us do it individually, then hope can come back.

Didier, thanks a lot for coming on the podcast.

Yes. It was a pleasure.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Didier Sornette sits on the Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks in the Department of Management, Technology, and Economics at ETH Zurich.

