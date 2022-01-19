Chart of the day…. or century?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 17:26 Hits: 4

As I wrote in the summer of 2018 on CD, I’ve probably created and posted more than 3,000 graphics on CD, Twitter, and Facebook including charts, graphs, tables, figures, maps, and Venn diagrams over the last 16 years. Of all of those graphics, I don’t think any has gotten more attention, links, re-Tweets, re-posts, and mentions than previous versions of the chart above, which was once referred to as “the Chart of the Century.” Here are some examples of the attention that past versions of the chart above have gotten:

A multi-colored graphic that’s made the rounds at the Federal Reserve hints at what Chairman Jerome Powell could face if President Donald Trump succeeds in throwing globalization into reverse: Higher prices for many goods and potentially faster inflation. Plugged as possibly the chart of the century by economist and originator Mark Perry, it shows that prices of goods subject to foreign competition — think toys and television sets — have tumbled over the past two decades as trade barriers have come down around the world. Prices of so-called non-tradeables — hospital stays and college tuition, to name two — have surged.

That report was followed with a CBS MoneyWatch article “Inflation risks, trade war costs, make Fed’s job much harder.”

A chart that has been making the rounds at the Fed from economist Mark Perry shows how falling prices for trade-sensitive things like TV sets and toys have helped offset rising costs for things like medical services, housing and education.

Clemson University economist Bruce Yandle featured the chart in a March 2019 Washington Examiner op-ed titled “Rising prices, global competition, and the chart of the century“:

American Enterprise Institute economist Mark J. Perry is highly and justifiably respected for his ability to convey complicated economic relationships by way of rather simple charts and graphs. The most famous example of this, shown here, is called by some the “chart of the century.” The high praise comes about because the chart is loaded with information regarding the types of challenges faced by the Fed and other Washington policymakers. Perry’s most recent version reports price increases from 1998 through 2018 for 14 categories of goods and services along with the average wage and overall Consumer Price Index.

Based on last week’s BLS report on CPI price data through December 2021, I’ve updated the chart above with price changes through the end of last year. During the most recent 22-year period from January 2000 to December 2021, the CPI for All Items increased by 65.5% and the chart displays the relative price increases over that time period for 14 selected consumer goods and services, and for average hourly wages. Seven of those goods and services have increased more than average inflation of 65.5%, led by huge increases in hospital services (+211%), college tuition (+175%), and college textbooks (+150%), followed by increases in medical care services (+123%), child care (+112%), housing (+73%) and food and beverages (72%). Average wages have also increased more than average inflation since January 2000 — by 93.5% — indicating that hourly wages have increased 28 percentage points more over the last two decades than the average increase in consumer prices.

The other seven price series have been flat or have declined since January 2000, led by TVs (-97%), toys (-73%), computer software (-71%), and cell phone services (-40%). The CPI series for new cars, household furnishings (furniture, appliances, window coverings, lamps, dishes, etc.), and clothing have remained relatively flat for the last 22 years. Because average consumer prices increased by 65.5% and wages by 93.5% since 2000, the real prices of all seven of those consumer goods and services in blue above have fallen significantly and have gotten increasingly more affordable over time. Prices for (a) housing and (b) food and beverages have also risen less than wages and have therefore become more affordable even though they have increased faster than overall prices.

Various observations that have been made about the huge divergence in price patterns over the last several decades displayed in the chart include:

1. The greater (lower) the degree of government involvement in the provision of a good or service the greater (lower) the price increases (decreases) over time, e.g., hospital and medical costs, college tuition, childcare with both large degrees of government funding/regulation and large price increases vs. software, electronics, toys, cars and clothing with both relatively less government funding/regulation and falling prices. As somebody on Twitter commented:

Blue lines = prices subject to free-market forces. Red lines = prices subject to regulatory capture by government. Food and beverages are debatable either way. Conclusion: remind me why socialism is so great again.

2. Prices for manufactured goods (cars, clothing, appliances, furniture, electronic goods, toys) have experienced large price declines over time relative to overall inflation, wages, and prices for services (education, medical care, and childcare).

3. The greater the degree of international competition for tradeable goods, the greater the decline in prices over time, e.g., toys, clothing, TVs, appliances, furniture, footwear, new cares, etc.

What’s New?

4. The price series that has shown the greatest change in recent years is the CPI for Educational Books (mostly college textbooks). Textbook prices rose an average of nearly 6% annually between January 2000 and December 2016, nearly three times average annual inflation during that period of just over 2%. But starting in early 2017, the CPI for Educational Books flattened for the first time ever and has now been generally trending downward (see chart above). On an average annual basis, the CPI for Educational Books declined in both 2021 (-0.4%) and 2019 (-2.0%) with small increases in 2020 (0.7%) and 2018 (1.0%). Those falling and small positive increases have been an unprecedented departure from a half-century of increases in educational book prices that averaged 6.3% between 1968 and 2016. The flattening of the CPI for Educational Books over the last 6 years after decades or price increases faster than inflation is definitely the most dramatic change of the 14 items in the chart above.

We can expect future declines in the prices of college textbooks, as the traditional textbook market faces increasingly tough and disruptive competition from alternative options including hundreds of “open textbooks” that have been funded, published, and licensed to be freely used, adapted, and distributed. The University of Minnesota’s Center for Open Education maintains an “Open Textbook Library” website that lists hundreds of textbooks in more than 40 academic subjects that are available for free online or as a PDF file, or as a print copy at a low-cost ($33.50 for print copies from OpenStax). Just in the field of economics, there are 27 free open textbooks for Economics courses including Principles of Microeconomics, Principles of Macroeconomics, International Economics, Money and Banking, Economic Analysis, and Principles of Political Economy.

Based on the evidence in the chart above showing stagnating and now falling college textbook prices following half a century of rising prices, Hurricane Joseph (Schumpeter) appears to be hitting the college textbook market with a very large, tsunami of creative destruction called “The Open Textbook Effect.”

5. Following the lowest annual increase in college tuition and fees of only 0.78% in 2020 the tuition price series increased by 1.8% last year but marked the third straight year that college tuition increased less than the overall inflation rate. For college tuition to be falling in real terms for three years in a row is historically unprecedented and is perhaps a sign that the “higher education bubble” is showing some early signs of deflating? We can expect that bubble to continue to deflate as a result of the new pressure from the coronavirus pandemic on higher education that has accelerated the downward trend in college enrollment that has been ongoing for the last decade.

6. The recent annual increases through December in new car prices (11.8%), clothing prices (5.8%), and prices for household furnishings (7.4%) have all set multi-decade highs, as can be seen by the sharp recent upticks in those series in the chart above. Those increases might be a cause for concern, voiced by many economists, about continued rising inflation in the future.

MP: I’ll continue to update the price chart every six months, look for the next version on CD in July 2022 with data through June 2022.

The post Chart of the day…. or century? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/chart-of-the-day-or-century-7/