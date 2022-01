Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 4

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice's antitrust division on Tuesday launched a new inquiry aimed at updating guidelines to block illegal mergers.The agencies are seeking public input to update guidelines over the next 60...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/590176-ftc-doj-launch-joint-inquiry-aimed-at-blocking-illegal-mergers