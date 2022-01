Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 17:28 Hits: 3

The United Kingdom is cracking down on “misleading” cryptocurrency advertising as more citizens get involved in the digital assets.Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced his plan on Tuesday to amend financial promotion legislation to include...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/590180-uk-cracking-down-on-misleading-crypto-advertising