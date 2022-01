Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 16:55 Hits: 6

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech Monday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day that the U.S. has “much more work” to do to narrow racial inequalities in the economy.In taped remarks at National Action Network’s annual King Day...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/590018-yellen-us-has-much-more-work-to-close-racial-wealth-gap