Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 16:45 Hits: 5

U.S. retailers on Friday reported record holiday sales numbers despite grappling with surging COVID-19 cases, rising prices, supply chain issues and worker shortages.Retail sales totaled roughly $887 billion in November and December, a record figure...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/589755-holiday-retail-sales-reached-record-despite-omicron-surge-inflation