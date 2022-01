Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 19:47 Hits: 3

Student loan borrowers will face a serious squeeze this spring when a federal moratorium on their debt payments expires amid surging inflation.Tens of millions of Americans are bracing to resume paying their student loans for the first time since...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/589797-rising-inflation-adds-pain-to-student-loan-debt