Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 18:02 Hits: 6

Senate and House negotiators say they are getting closer to a deal on setting the top-line spending number for an appropriations package to fund government past Feb. 18 and avoid a shutdown.  The top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/589599-negotiators-report-progress-on-reaching-2022-spending-deal