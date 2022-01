Articles

Thursday, 13 January 2022

An agreement between a coalition of state attorneys general and Navient, one of the largest student loan companies in the U.S., resulted in a settlement that will forgive loans for 66,000 borrowers. The agreement announced on Thursday concludes...

