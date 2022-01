Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 23:23 Hits: 3

A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden’s social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/588805-salt-tax-change-on-ice-in-the-senate