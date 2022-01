Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 14:37 Hits: 7

U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December despite the emergence of the omicron variant, according to data released Wednesday by payroll processor ADP, far exceeding expectations.The ADP National Employment Report, a closely watched gauge of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/588315-private-payrolls-gained-807k-workers-in-december-adp