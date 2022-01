Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 21:46 Hits: 11

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) Chairman Jelena McWilliams, a Trump appointee, resigned Friday amid a power struggle with Democratic members of the agency’s board.In a letter to President Biden released Friday, McWilliams announced she...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/587835-fdic-chairman-appointed-by-trump-resigns