Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Advocates are growing increasingly concerned about the expected lapse of the expanded child tax credit, as the fate of the expansion has become even more uncertain after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he opposes President Biden's social spending...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/586663-expanded-child-tax-credit-may-be-manchin-casualty