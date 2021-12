Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:27 Hits: 8

Initial unemployment claims were unchanged last week, amid questions about the omicron variant’s impact on the job market, the Department of Labor said Thursday.Seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance were 205,000 for the week...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/587077-initial-jobless-claims-flat-for-the-week