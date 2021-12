Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Four years after former President Trump signed his 2017 tax-cut law, most of the measure is unlikely to be reversed in the near term, even under a Democratic president and Congress.Democratic lawmakers were united in voting against the legislation,...

