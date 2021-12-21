Mapping Exclusion in the Organization

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 19:47 Hits: 0

Source: Inga Carboni, Andrew Parker, and Nan S. Langowitz, MIT Sloan Management Review, November 23, 2021

(subscription required)

…One of the biggest barriers to women’s success is their exclusion from informal professional networks. To identify the challenges and solutions involved in developing gender-inclusive networks, we studied the organizational networks of dozens of companies, surveyed thousands of employees, and interviewed senior executives responsible for implementing their organization’s gender-related diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. (See “The Research.”) Our research made clear that who you know is as important — often more so — than what you know when it comes to rising through the ranks.

Networks are how people learn the unwritten rules of success, hear about job and promotion opportunities before they are posted, and — most critically — build a level of interpersonal trust and rapport with their contacts that translates into a willingness to pick up the phone and vouch for someone’s capabilities. According to one study, nearly 40% of the gender pay gap can be explained by the informal relationships that men have with their male managers…..

