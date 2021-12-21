Cognitive Dissonance: A Barrier to Effective Management

Articles

Source: Robert P. Holley, Journal of Library Administration, Volume 61, Issue 7, 2021

Cognitive dissonance is often a barrier to effective management because it can lead library managers to accept a distorted view of “reality” and thus make less effective decisions. This trait is embedded in our genetic heritage from its success in pre-historic times but often causes problems in modern society even if it remains valuable in some situations. Irrational optimism, a common form of cognitive dissonance, invites managers to take greater risks than justified by the facts but can be positive as long as the negative consequences are not high. Similarly, in today’s era of rapid change, a false view of current realities may cause managers to cling to prior successes. Snap judgments are inevitable, but cognitive dissonance often causes managers to avoid changing their minds based on new information. The best antidotes to the negative effects of cognitive dissonance are being open to alternative possibilities, being willing to admit being wrong, seeking out valid research, monitoring the environment for results, and having trusted advisors.

