With So Many People Quitting, Don’t Overlook Those Who Stay

Source: Debbie Cohen and Kate Roeske-Zummer, Harvard Business Review, October 01, 2021

The marketplace for talent has shifted. You need to think of your employees like customers and put thoughtful attention into retaining them. This is the first step to slow attrition and regain your growth curve. And this does not happen when they feel ignored in the fever to hire new people or underappreciated for the effort they make to keep business moving forward. They need to be seen for who they are and what they are contributing, and leadership needs to ensure this is happening. The authors offer four steps for leaders to take.

Here are four steps leaders can take now to best navigate the Great Resignation:

Be aware of your impact.

As leaders, people are watching you all the time whether you realize it or not. So, pause and consider how you are showing up in both your words and your actions…. Focus on potential and possibility.

…This is a time to be grounded in pragmatism blended with possibility, gratitude, and recognition of what your people, old and new, are going through…. Make it okay to leave.

Speaking about communication, let’s look at one other area where you may be creating an unintended impact — how you and others in the organization treat people when they leave…. Give your employees the respect and attention they deserve.

… You cannot take your people for granted and expect them to stay — healthy relationships do not work that way. Here are three steps:

Re-recruit them.

Reward them.

Engage them.

