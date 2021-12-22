Top 5 podcasts of 2021: ‘AEI Banter’ with Robert Doar and Phoebe Keller

Articles

This blog post is part of AEI’s Best Podcasts of 2021 series. Click here to see other AEI podcast hosts’ favorite episodes of the year.

In “Banter,” hosts AEI President Robert Doar and Director of Media Relations Phoebe Keller interview AEI scholars on a wide range of policy topics. True to its name, “Banter” keeps the conversation fun, entertaining, and interesting for anyone with an interest in politics and policy.

Here are the top 5 episodes of Banter” from 2021:

1. Michael Strain on America’s economic outlook — Episode #432, July 7

Michael Strain is the Director of Economic Policy Studies at AEI, where he oversees the Institute’s work in economic policy, financial markets, international trade and finance, tax and budget policy, welfare economics, and health care policy. In this episode, Michael joined the show to talk about the country’s economic recovery from COVID, the infrastructure bill, and inflation fears.

2. Kori Schake on US defense policy — Episode #434, September 7

Kori Schake is a senior fellow and the director of foreign and defense policy studies at AEI. She joined the podcast to discuss US defense spending and how to maintain healthy civil-military relations after the turmoil of the Trump years. Stay tuned until the end, when Kori shares her thoughts on the US’ disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

3. Yuval Levin on American institutions — Episode #437, October 26

Yuval Levin is a senior fellow and the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at AEI, where he also holds the Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy. Yuval joined “Banter” to discuss the state of America’s institutions, the constitutional roles of Congress and the courts, and the integrity of our elections.

4. Nat Malkus on school re-opening and education during the pandemic — Episode #423, March 2

Nat Malkus is a resident scholar and the deputy director of education policy at AEI, where he specializes in empirical research on K–12 schooling. Nat sat down with us to talk about the launch of AEI’s new school re-opening tracker, the most comprehensive source data currently available, which sorts school districts by demographics including poverty, broadband access, voting records, and COVID-19 infection rates.

5. Chris Stirewalt on the state of American news media — Episode #433, July 20

Chris Stirewalt is a resident fellow at AEI, where he focuses on American politics, voting trends, public opinion, and the media. Before joining AEI, he was political editor of Fox News Channel. In this episode, Chris joined us to delve into the current state of American journalism, the media’s effect on the electorate, and the Republican party after Trump.

