AEI’s favorite books of 2021

As 2021 wanes, some of AEI’s scholars and fellows have compiled a list of their favorite reads from the past year. You’ll find history, social science, literature, and more below. Just in time for last-second Christmas gift ideas, too.

The American Enterprise Institute library in Washington, DC

Samuel J. Abrams— Nonresident Senior Fellow, Domestic Policy

With 2021 being such a challenging year on the social and political scene, I tried to read some new books with a historical focus, and it was thrilling to find so many works with new twists on the past. As such, I’d like to recommend Andrew Roberts’ long but easy-to-read The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III. Roberts has written about Churchill and Napoleon and here takes on the British regent who has regained popularity thanks to Hamilton on Broadway. Roberts challenges the traditional American idea that George III was a tyrant and, using newly released archival material, sketches a portrait of a king who was a constrained and thoughtful constitutional monarch, deeply conscientious about the limits of his power, and far more cultured and enlightened than often portrayed.

I also want to endorse David Rooney’s About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks which selects a number of cases to show that humanity’s devotion to time has been critical in shaping the course of history from building empires and wielding power to taking societies to the brink of destruction. Rooney’s stories are riveting and convincing, and while one could pick apart the overall thesis of the centrality of clocks due to a limited and particular set of stories, the book was a fun twist on understanding the relationship between the progress of humanity and its intersection with technological change.

Elisabeth Braw — Senior Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

What better way of spending Sunday afternoons than re-reading Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s masterpiece The Cancer Ward? Doing so has been my sadness-tinged pleasure over the past few weeks. Other reading highlights this year include Heinz Guderian’s Erinnerungen eines Soldaten, the memoirs of the general considered to be the father of tank warfare.

These, though, are famous books many have read. My reading recommendation this Christmas is instead a book just published in German and hopefully soon in English and other languages: Sahra Wagenknecht’s Die Selbstgerechten: Mein Gegenprogramm für Gemeinsinn und Zusammenhalt (The Self-Righteous: My Counter Program for Public Spirit and Cohesion). Wagenknecht is, as you may know, a member of the Bundestag and former parliamentary leader of Die Linke, Germany’s most left-wing party. She’s also a former East German (born to an East German mother and an Iranian father), a committed socialist since her teenage years, and wrote her PhD thesis on “The Limits of Choice: Saving Decisions and Basic Needs in Developed Countries.”

She is, in other words, what one would call a full-blooded member of the left. But what is the left? In Die Selbstgerechten, Wagenknecht painstakingly analyzes how Social Democrats, Socialists, and other left-wing parties have moved from being parties representing workers and others at the lower end of the socio-economic pole to becoming cosmopolitan-elite parties more concerned about identity politics and other matters that have little connection to traditional left-wing objectives such as redistribution of wealth. (While she focuses on Germany, her analysis holds true for most of Western Europe and also for North America.) Indeed, today many of these parties seem to despise the very voters that were once their core. As a result, such voters increasingly turn to other alternatives, from Donald Trump to Germany’s AfD.

Wagenknecht is baffled by her fellow left-wingers and in Die Selbstgerechten develops a program for how left-wing parties — in fact, any parties — can work to enhance cohesion and a spirit of community in their countries. More societal cohesion is surely desirable, regardless of one’s ideology — because the current division spreading not just in Germany but in every Western country benefits nobody except the West’s adversaries.

Robert Doar—President, Morgridge Scholar

I have three favorite books in 2021. Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters by Steve Koonin — an NYU physics professor, the Department of Energy’s Undersecretary for Science under President Obama, and now, an AEI senior fellow — is the best thing I have read about the climate issue. It’s fact-based, direct, and most of all, rational about the challenges we face and the choices we should make to prepare us for climate change without harming worldwide development and prosperity.

The second, James Madison: America’s First Politician, is (predictably enough) by another great AEI scholar, Jay Cost. When it comes to the founders, I have always been a Washington man and an admirer of Hamilton. But Cost shows that Madison was really the workhorse behind both the drafting of the Constitution and the Federalists’ movement to get it ratified. And I have discovered he was very much an AEI person: a big thinker who loved contemplating ideas but could also find compromises and make things happen in the partisan push-and-pull of American politics.

Finally, I have loved reading De Gaulle, by Julian Jackson, a beautifully written, full-length biography about the great man who led Free France against the Axis in WWII and later returned as president to end a constitutional crisis. He was a fierce nationalist, yes, of the very first order. But unlike some larger-than-life figures today who use nationalism for personal gain, De Gaulle’s nationalism was always based on a deeply felt love for his country, not himself.

Nicholas Eberstadt — Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy

2020 left the United States in a decidedly worse place than it had been just a year before. Part of what Americans lost in that annus horribilis was a measure of free speech. Under the new rules, disagreement with the ascendant orthodoxy is a punishable offense — and guardians of the orthodoxy mete it out with relish. No one in the academy, in the world of arts and letters, or even the nerdy realm of thinktank-land is wholly safe these days from the threat of self-appointed inspectors and their mobs. So, today, too many intellectuals just keep their heads down. And all manner of lies great and small go unchallenged.

One of the ascendant orthodoxy’s most pernicious lies is that the United States is a “systemically racist” society. To his great credit, one public intellectual this year dared to stand up and take on that lie — with data. This is what makes Charles Murray’s Facing Reality: Two Truths About Race In America, the most important book of 2021.

The “truths” Murray points to concern test scores and crime — big and persistent differences separate African American test-takers and black communities from the rest of American society. Unless these crucial facts are taken into account, Murray argues, it is impossible to talk about differences in achievement, or for that matter, race relations, honestly.

Murray’s slim volume should invite a serious national conversation. His book is only a beginning for that conversation. Readers should question Murray, and challenge him. (I would have some points to raise myself.) But this is precisely what free discourse in an open society is all about.

In the current forbidding climate, Facing Reality is a positively courageous act. This should remind us, all over again, why Charles Murray is a national treasure.

Jim Harper — Nonresident Senior Fellow, Technology Policy

If it’s possible for a favorite book to be deeply and profoundly wrong, The Prehistory of Private Property is my favorite of 2021. This book is the rare serious challenge to some of the intellectual commitments held by libertarians and conservatives. Well written and organized, it makes often stultifying philosophical arguments accessible as it argues that property does not have the deep, quasi-instinctive foundations we (and John Locke and many others) like to assume.

Marshaling anthropological and historical evidence to their side, the authors say that hunter-gatherers were freer than any moderns. The absence of property rights allowed them to simply move to new territory whenever oppression loomed. (In ways it parallels James C. Scott’s more agreeable 2017 book, Against the Grain.) They take seriously the thinkers they challenge, going back to the sources that Friedrich Hayek cited, for example, which they say don’t support him all that well.

Author Karl Widerquist is an advocate of “universal basic income” redistribution schemes, and anti-property prejudice routinely creeps into the book. And I think there are huge holes in the argument against property rights that he and anthropologist Grant McCall make. Hunting-gathering may have been a freer life, but it could only support a small fraction of the people that now inhabit the Earth.

If some people today suffer in relative poverty because property law prevents them from moving to new territory and plucking the fruits there, consider that they might never have been born were it not for the wellsprings of nutrition, health, and material comfort made possible by property rights and trade. “Theoretically free but never alive because your ancestors perished” is not all that appealing.

Maybe property compromises freedom. It allows vastly more people to live. My support of property rights was never based deeply in tradition, but reading the book cleared up for me that it is the incredible utility of property rights I prize — their extension of freedom to more wonderful souls — even if those rights are newly invented in historical terms.

Josiah Johnson — Editorial Assistant, AEIdeas Blog; Research Assistant, Economic Policy

2021 has witnessed debates about critical race theory and systemic racism coupled with moves away from standardized testing that should have us all re-evaluating our meritocratic assumptions. In recent years, books by Yale’s Daniel Markovits and Harvard’s Michael J. Sandel have offered trenchant critiques of a system that falsely claims advantage flows to those with the greatest abilities and efforts (Markovits) while also suggesting our dignity is tied to our level of achievement (Sandel). But, as Adrian Wooldridge writes in The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Created the Modern World, “The relevant question is surely not whether meritocracy has faults. It is whether it has fewer faults than alternative systems.”

Wooldridge traces the meritocratic ideal’s historical development, reminding readers that, rather than coming into the world as a “fully formed,” abstract idea, meritocracy “evolved over time in the light of economic pressures and political agitation.” Despite its flaws, today’s aristocracy of talent is an evolved system that admirers of Burke and Hayek should seek to preserve. We need more meritocracy, Wooldridge shows, not less.

This year I also picked up a copy of John R. Hale’s Lords of the Sea, which vividly recounts the famous battles and events of classical Greece with the Athenian navy at its center. Engaging descriptions of battle tactics on the Aegean and fresh retellings of familiar stories are punctuated by intriguing arguments about the role Athens’ navy played in ushering in a golden age of political, philosophical, and artistic achievement.

Kevin R. Kosar — Senior Fellow, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

Politicians assaulted. Partisan riots in the streets. Accusations of electoral shenanigans. Populism and demagoguery ascendant. Mischievous unaccountable media fanning social strife. Jon Grinspan’s The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915 helpfully reminds us that we have been here before. Today actually looks less contentious than then, a period when three presidents were assassinated. Elites cooled the craziness of the day through reforms that made politics a bit more dull and less of a partisan, crowd sport. Whether a similar formulation should be tried today the book leaves for the reader to ponder.

Speaking of democracy and its challenges, Barry Gewen’s marvelous The Inevitability of Tragedy: Henry Kissinger and His World explores the frictions between representative foreign policy, realpolitik, and American representative government. It is a remarkable amalgamation of a little biography, and a lot of history and political theory (Arendt, Strauss, and Morgenthau).

For levity, I read a fair bit of pulp this year (e.g., old James Bond stories) but also some highbrow novels. The best of the bunch was Graham Swift’s Mothering Sunday, an exquisitely told story of an illicit romance and the making of a writer. It’s not to be missed.

Desmond Lachman — Senior Fellow, Economic Policy

In the wake of the 2008–2009 Great Economic Recession and the COVID-19 global pandemic, we now live in the most challenging of economic and political periods both at home and abroad. This makes Zachary’s Carter’s enthralling and delightfully written book,The Price of Peace, about the life and times of John Maynard Keynes both welcome and timely.

Carter reminds us as to how brilliantly Keynes thought outside the box to deal with the economic crises of his day and how he was prepared to change his mind when the facts changed. The challenges with which Keynes grappled, including high unemployment, large debt buildups, a breakdown in globalization, and polarized politics, are all too similar to the economic and political problems facing us today.

A particular strength of Carter’s book is the skillful and entertaining way in which he narrates Keynes’ intellectual influence outside the halls of power and his interactions with the famed Bloomsbury group of England’s leading intellectuals. The last third of his book reminds us how relevant Keynes has been to the post-war economic debate and how insightful he was in arguing, as if writing about his own future influence, that madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, might be distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back.

Yuval Levin—Director, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

The best book I read this year was a book about a book — Leon Kass’s Founding God’s Nation: Reading Exodus, published in January by Yale Press. The book takes an approach much like Kass’s brilliant 2003 book on Genesis, which involves a close, analytical reading of the text in a philosophical spirit, searching for wisdom about how to live. Kass divides his analysis into three parts, which he calls “slavery and deliverance,” “covenant and law,” and “worship and presence.” And he argues persuasively that these aren’t just the three thematic elements of the book of Exodus but also the three essential elements of nationhood: a shared historical narrative of deliverance, a shared body of law, and a shared cultural and spiritual character. It’s a provocative notion, and one that makes this book — and Exodus itself — exceptionally timely in a moment when the challenge of national unity confronts us constantly. Even if you already have an intimate knowledge of the biblical text, you’ll find a lot that is new and illuminating in Kass’s careful unpacking. And if you don’t yet know Exodus well, you couldn’t ask for a better guide.

Charles Murray—F. A. Hayek Chair Emeritus in Cultural Studies

I suppose listening to all 21 Travis McGee novels (performed brilliantly by Robert Petkoff) and the complete Sherlock Holmes Canon (performed even more brilliantly by Stephen Fry) doesn’t have enough gravitas, so I will go with three others:

The Admirals, by William Borneman, integrates biographies of Chester Nimitz, William Halsey, William Leahy, and Ernest King. It is devoted mostly to the WWII years and elevated my understanding of the naval war by an order of magnitude, but the book was also unexpectedly riveting about the early careers of America’s only five-star admirals.

Mike Nichols: A Life, by Mark Harris, portrays a far more gifted, driven, and even demon-haunted person than I had imagined. It also is an absorbing behind-the-scenes portrait of both Broadway and Hollywood, especially in the 1960s and 1970s.

While writing a review of the recent biography of Thomas Sowell (and a good one — Maverick, by Jason Riley), I revisited Sowell’s Knowledge and Decisions. No one before or since has analyzed the reasons for the dysfunctions of the welfare state or administrative state as deeply, in such detail, and with such narrative flair. Readers in 2022 will find Knowledge and Decisions as revelatory as it was when it was published in 1980. A masterpiece.

Brent Orrell — Senior Fellow, Poverty Studies

My top books of the year, Klara and the Sun, a novel by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day, Never Let Me Go), and Twilight of Democracy, a book-length essay by Anne Applebaum addressing the erosion of liberal democratic principles and institutions across the West, highlight challenges to human dignity. Ishiguro’s portrait suggests technology undermines humanity in intimate ways while Applebaum focuses on the rising challenge, in Poland, Hungary, and elsewhere, to the principles and institutions of Western democracy that protect human rights and dignity in social and political contexts.

Klara and the Sun places the threat to human dignity in the context of artificial intelligence. Josie, a teenager, has been “lifted,” a kind of genetic modification process that radically increases human intelligence but at the risk of early debilitation and death. For those who survive, cognitive ability is enhanced at the price of reduced social capacity. To compensate for social deficits, families purchase super-intelligent robots, like Klara, to teach children, and, in a more passive way, their parents, the human qualities that the lifting procedure distorts. In our race to keep up with our own technological creations we risk the loss of what makes us human in the first place. He asks the reader to consider a significant question: Are we creating technology to be like us or changing ourselves to be more like technology?

Twilight of Democracy locates a threat to human dignity within the anti-democratic and authoritarian trends that have characterized political developments across the West for almost a decade. Applebaum explores how democratic societies are sliding back toward authoritarianism, a process that leaves broken relationships and social fragmentation in its wake. Core Western values — competitive elections, the rule of law, social cooperation, and individual merit — are being replaced by statist economics, single-party politics, economic cronyism, and a “soft” authoritarianism which risks tipping into the “hard” version. Leavening Applebaum’s political analysis are the stories of how the embrace of authoritarian politics, and the suppression of truth and fundamental reality such politics often entails, destroys friendships of many years, leaving her bewildered, anguished, and worried for our democratic future. Democracy is difficult to build and sustain but, if the author is right, it is even more difficult to rebuild.

Mark J. Perry — Senior Fellow, Economic Policy

My favorite book of 2021 is Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell by Wall Street Journal columnist Jason L. Riley. In the introduction, Riley describes his book as primarily an “intellectual biography of Sowell,” which provides readers with a detailed account of Sowell’s scholarly output. Therefore, the book’s focus is not so much on Sowell’s life story (much of which has already been covered in Sowell’s 2000 autobiography A Personal Odyssey) but as “a treatment of Sowell’s ideas,” according to Riley.

I found Maverick to be a masterful, impressively detailed and carefully researched book on Thomas Sowell. Riley traces Sowell’s fascinating intellectual journey from Marxist in his early years to Chicago School free-market economist trained by Nobel laureate economists like Milton Friedman, George Stigler, Gary Becker, and Friedrich Hayek.

It’s one thing for fans of Sowell, like I’ve been for many years, to read Sowell’s books and his nearly 2,000 newspaper columns over many decades, but by tracing Sowell’s intellectual development over the last 50 years, Riley has helped Sowell followers to have a much greater, nuanced, and more complete understanding of Sowell’s ideas, writings, scholarship, and significant intellectual contributions.

Congratulations to Jason Riley on writing a real gem of a book on one of our great national treasures and one of the greatest minds and intellectual giants of the past half-century: Thomas Sowell.

James Pethokoukis — DeWitt Wallace Chair; Editor, AEIdeas

If you’re looking for a long list of books I liked this year, please check out my Political Economy podcast. I chatted with many authors. Have a listen or check out the transcripts. I think you’ll be entertained — and learn a thing or two or even three.

But those podcast-related books aside, I would also recommend The Greeks: A Global History by historian Roderick Beaton, published last month. It’s neither the story of a place nor a civilization, but rather, Beaton writes, the story of “a whole interconnected series of civilisations” sharing a language that “is one of only three, among those now spoken and written anywhere in the world, that can boast a continuous written tradition stretching back for more than three thousand years. The others are Chinese and Hebrew.” On the fiction side, I reread the wonderful 1980s comic-book series Miracleman, mostly written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Gary Leach. It pioneered the “What if superheroes existed in the real world?” sort of story that has since become commonplace in comics, including in Moore’s subsequent series — perhaps the most sophisticated form of the conceit — Watchmen, illustrated by Dave Gibbons

Danielle Pletka — Distinguished Senior Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

There is a certain sameness to my book choices over the years — sentiment, history, eloquent writing. I have also leaned towards terrible stories of human failure — remember Daniel Jonah Goldhagen’s controversial book about the role of average Germans during World War II. He laid bare the fact that when faced with a choice between standing tall against the Nazis and protecting their comfortable lives, all too many Germans looked away, pretending not to see the horror around them. But there are other stories that uplift, that tell of courage and initiative and basic human decency. And so, after a year of challenges, I share one of my favorites of those — Last Hope Island. Typically, I have no recollection of who recommended it to me, but for those who enjoy World War II history, this is the tale of the many governments exiled in London during the war. It did the almost incredible and made me dislike De Gaulle a little less; it introduced me to the wonderful King Haakon of Norway, the doughty Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands and her hatred of the royal fetters that bound her; spies, heroes, a BBC that I wish still existed today, and so much more. These are stories that are rarely told, and as the war recedes into history and its heroes slip away, a worthy read. Enjoy it and forget about the vicissitudes of today.

Kyle Pomerleau — Senior Fellow, Economic Policy

The use of generic drugs in the United States has exploded over the last several decades. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, about 90 percent of all prescriptions in the United States are generic. Since generic drugs are typically significantly cheaper, they introduce competition to the drug market and can contribute to lower medical costs in the United States and increase access to important medicines in developing countries.

In principle, generic drugs should be as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts. However, this is not always the case. Katherine Eban, in Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom, tells the story of Dinesh Thakur, a former employee of the Indian multinational generic drug manufacturer Ranbaxy. Thakur, along with other colleagues, reported widespread fraud at Ranbaxy that allowed the company to sell subpotent and adulterated medicines while meeting the standards of regulatory bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration.

On its own, the story of Thakur is compelling, but the book also highlights important regulatory challenges with a booming generic drug market in a globalized economy. How does the FDA ensure the quality of generic drugs when all or most of these drugs are imported? And how do developing countries that lack similar resources ensure imported medicines are safe?

Robert Pondiscio — Senior Fellow, Education Policy

Education policy and practice have never been able to resist the Shiny New Thing. The profound difficulty of raising student achievement levels and closing stubborn and persistent achievement gaps creates conditions ripe for fads and quick fixes. So I hope I’ll be forgiven that two of my three favorite books of 2021 are fresh editions of touchstone works. Teach Like a Champion 3.0 by Doug Lemov is the book I’ve long wished had been written when I was a new teacher 20 years ago and needed practical guidance on how to do my job. With each new edition, Lemov’s work becomes more nuanced and refined, connecting to insights from cognitive science. And there is no more important cognitive scientist working to improve classroom practice than Daniel Willingham, whose classic Why Don’t Students Like School? was also updated and reissued this year. My 2021 troika also includes John McWhorter’s Woke Racism, the definitive takedown of “antiracism,” the latest fashionable idea running riot through K–12 education.

A sane and sober American education establishment would assign McWhorter’s book as a prophylactic — a means of tying teachers to the mast while sirens sing their woke hymns to “equity” (the present Shiny New Thing) followed by Lemov and Willingham to chart a sensible course away from the rocks.

Angela Rachidi — Senior Fellow and Rowe Scholar, Poverty Studies

Child allowances rose to the forefront of family policy conversations this year, which prompted me to reread Marvin Olasky’s The Tragedy of American Compassion and Daniel P. Moyihan’s The Politics of a Guaranteed Income: The Nixon Administration and the Family Assistance Plan. Considering that Congressional Democrats hope to expand permanently the Child Tax Credit, the relevance of these books is undeniable. Moynihan’s book recounts the story of President Nixon’s failed plan, especially the age-old debate over whether a guaranteed income will undermine employment. In The Tragedy of American Compassion, Marvin Olasky shows how well-intentioned public policies driven by “compassion” too often fail the very people they are trying to help.

The most influential book over the past year on me personally was Food Fix by Dr. Mark Hyman. It dives into US food and nutrition policy and draws a direct connection between these policies and poor health among Americans. You need not agree with every solution Hyman’s book provides or buy into all of its theories. But the book presents numerous examples of questionable decisions by medical officials, policymakers, and federal bureaucrats (often at the urging of food industry lobbyists) that have led to the “worst public health crisis of our generation” — a massive wave of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Considering the social and financial cost, poor health caused by unhealthy diets is among the most pressing issues facing our nation today.

Dalibor Rohac — Senior Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

It seems hard to overestimate both the importance and the lucidity of Elbridge Colby’s Strategy of Denial, which offers a ruthlessly realistic perspective on America’s ongoing power competition with China. In order to remain a superpower, however, the United States will continue to do much more than just limit China’s options in the Indo-Pacific. One wonders, therefore, whether the book’s rigorous strategic analysis, conducted in the abstract, can survive its first contact with the reality of historic accidents, surprises, and the world’s complexities.

On that note, Brendan Simms’ and Charlie Laderman’s Hitler’s American Gamble gives an excellent account of the history connecting Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and Germany’s declaration of war on the United States. More importantly, the book makes the important point that history moves in non-deterministic ways, with leaders, ideologies, and blunders playing at least as big a role as carefully crafted plans. Something to keep in mind as we confront our autocratic adversaries!

Kori Schake—Director, Foreign and Defense Policy Studies

David Whyte, Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words. Befitting a great poet, Whyte reflects on the origins and emotional resonance of words. I especially loved his entry for courage, reminding that it comes from the French word for heart, and concluding, “Courage is what love looks like when tested by the simple everyday necessities of being alive.”

Ai Weiwei, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows: A Memoir. If you want to understand how the world would be changed by China supplanting the US.as the dominant, rule-setting power, read artist Ai Weiwei’s memoir, which tells China’s history as the history of his family. The family was forcibly relocated, his poet father consigned to menial labor and public humiliation. Chinese governments, both before the communists took power and since, fear the power of art and are willing to crush human potential and the inspiration their countrymen draw from exposure to the fulgency of Western influences. I was so moved by his revelation that “advocacy of freedom is inseparable from an effort to attain it, for freedom is not a goal but a direction, and it comes into being through the very act of resistance.” We may not think our values are universal, but the government of China sure does.

Ryan Streeter — Director, Domestic Policy Studies

I don’t know why it took me until 20 years after its publication to read Michael Burleigh’s The Third Reich: A New History. It was my favorite book of 2021. Even though I’ve lived a couple years in Germany, have friends there, speak the language, and have read a lot about World War II, I always assumed there was something distinctively cultural that explained Nazism. Burleigh’s account shows how ordinary people abandoned common sense for a political religion whose febrility provided justification for grievances and a willingness to embrace the irrationality of extremism and violence as rational and good. Burleigh’s history takes the reader beyond Nazism’s political, economic, and cultural sources that we know well to a deeper, darker psychological and spiritual territory that may seem more familiar to the reader today than when Burleigh wrote about it.

Dennis Rasmussen, an accomplished scholar of the Scottish enlightenment, crossed over the 18th century Atlantic this year with Fears of a Setting Sun: The Disillusionment of America’s Founders — a historical review of the pessimism and doubts of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton. (Madison was the optimist, it turns out!) Analyzing personal correspondence and personal papers, Rasmussen shows just how worried some of America’s most distinguished founders were that the republic would not hold. They went to their graves thinking America would be short-lived for reasons that might seem familiar today — which in itself is a reason for some optimism.

Stan Veuger — Senior Fellow, Economic Policy

Now that we have been blessed with an indisputably excellent Dune movie, I would recommend that you read the book and its sequels so you benefit fully from the world building going on there. Importantly, it shows you that James Pethokoukis’ utopia is feasible even without nuclear fusion: All we need is for the spice to flow.

A more tenuous TV-or-film-based book recommendation is Jonathan Wilson’s Inverting the Pyramid: The History of Soccer Tactics, which made a brief appearance on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso this season. A wonderful and comprehensive treatment of this important topic. Make sure to secure the revised and updated edition, of course.

Sticking even closer to public policy issues, Economics in One Virus by Cato’s Ryan Bourne draws on different aspects of the response to and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic to teach a wide range of lessons about the economy and about economics. While this lively and entertaining book was written during the early stages of the pandemic, it foreshadows many of the challenges and mistakes that plague us until this day.

Finally, I recommend Only the Rich Can Play: How Washington Works in the New Gilded Age by David Wessel of the Brookings Institution. I don’t think the title of the book does justice to this deeply reported portrait of the origins, implementation, and results of the Opportunity Zones tax loophole created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In fact, the book goes out of its way to treat a half-baked policy idea fairly. Now that this book exists, all we need is for someone to use IRS data to see if the original (2017) residents of Opportunity Zones census tracts are better off today than they would have been without the program. After all, to the extent that this type of place-based policy works, it has to be by helping people “stuck” in bad places. Color me skeptical that this one does.

Matt Weidinger — Senior Fellow and Rowe Scholar, Poverty Studies

My favorite book this year isn’t one book and it’s hardly new. But Carl Sandburg’s extensive biography of Abraham Lincoln (with volumes first published in 1926 and 1939) is worth reading any time. That’s especially true now as some seek to banish Lincoln — precisely when we most need reminding of his wisdom and steady hand in our nation’s darkest hours.

Sandburg speaks in the voice of the acclaimed poet he was, on our most poetic president. For example, in describing Lincoln’s death, he writes:

Now there was a tincture of deep violet given to the Gettysburg phrases: “We cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow — this ground.” Now there was a snow-white fabric crossed with sunset vermilion around the words written to the Boston widow woman: “The solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.”

In 1959 Sandburg addressed a joint session of Congress to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Lincoln’s birth. While millions still trek to Lincoln’s marble memorial, as Sandburg then noted, Lincoln’s most enduring memorial remains “in the hearts of lovers of liberty.” May it ever be so.

Looking forward to reading AEI senior fellow Diana Schaub’s His Greatest Speeches: How Lincoln Moved the Nation next!

Adam White — Senior Fellow, Social, Cultural, and Constituional Studies

Trillions, a history of “index” investing by Robin Wigglesworth, tells two fascinating tales: first, about the power of an idea; and second, about its unintended consequences.

The idea was the power of markets to turn information into prices. It’s difficult for stock-pickers to outperform the market itself, so index funds were created to allow investment in the market as a whole. Wigglesworth tracks the idea from the University of Chicago to contrarian investors — most famously, Vanguard’s John Bogle. From contrarians to a new consensus: Index funds and other passive investments became markets’ center of gravity, giving the biggest firms unprecedented power over capital markets and corporate governance.

Hence the unintended consequences: As more investors become passive, can markets keep serving the functions that undergirded passive investing in the first place? Will investors — beyond the handful of megafirms that manage our passive investments — play a meaningful role in corporate governance?

Wigglesworth raises these questions, but I would raise one more: If a handful of firms dominate corporate governance, then how long until federal regulators start leveraging that power, and those firms, for their own policy goals? Investors may be passive, but the administrative state isn’t.

