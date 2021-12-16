No. 2 Senate Democrat &#039;stunned&#039; by Manchin&#039;s stance on child tax credit

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters Thursday that he was “stunned” to discover that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed to a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit, a core component of President Biden’s agenda....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586121-no-2-senate-democrat-stunned-by-manchins-stance-on-child-tax-credit