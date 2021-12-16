How can Congress act more constructively on antitrust? Highlights from an expert panel discussion

By Mark Jamison

On November 30, AEI hosted a web event on how, if at all, Congress should change the way it handles antitrust issues — including through a number of bills put forward this year. For the discussion, I was joined by Michael Kades, Andrea Agathoklis Murino, Maureen K. Ohlhausen, Nancy L. Rose, and Scott J. Wallsten.

Below is an edited and abridged transcript of key highlights from our discussion. You can view the full event on AEI.org and read the full transcript here.

Mark Jamison: What appear to be Congress’ concerns about competition in tech, and how do these concerns differ between Democrats and Republicans?

Michael Kades:I think it’s hard to know whether there’s a difference. There’s clearly bipartisan interest in tech industry competition. Yet there are some who want to tell this very simple story that the Democrats are worried because they just don’t like big companies, while Republicans are just mad at Google and Facebook because they’re big and seem to discriminate against conservatives.

But I think this is overly simplistic. You can’t say that about Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative law, who is clearly very concerned about competition issues. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is likewise very angry at the platforms but opposes the types of antitrust bills coming out of Congress. On the Senate side, the people who started as only focused on tech like Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have started to show more general interest in monopoly power in the economy.

Talk a bit about the consumer welfare standard in antitrust, and whether Congress is aiming to change that standard’s central role in enforcement.

Maureen K. Ohlhausen: For the past 40 or so years, consumer welfare has been considered the underlying goal of antitrust — namely, whether something impacts the consumers who are paying the final price in the marketplace. At least in the courts, this has been widely accepted as the appropriate goal of antitrust.

This goal is now being questioned, certainly by some on the left and some on the right. However, on the right, it tends to be a much smaller group of entities who are questioning the platform companies. So we’re seeing this idea that we need a new set of rules. The proposals that are being considered seem to focus much more on competitors having access to these platforms rather than on consumers.

I think a lot of these proposals have a fundamentally different aim than what antitrust law has widely accepted as its goal since the early 1980s.

Nancy L. Rose: There’s a lot of ground where Maureen and I would agree, but I would say the goal of antitrust is competition — preserving and promoting competition.

The consumer welfare standard as a buzzword or phrase was meant to distinguish between different types of thinking about economy-wide effects of conduct. I don’t think final consumer price effects was ever meant to be a literal interpretation of end use, although I think there are some people who are condemning antitrust because they think that’s what it means and others who are trying to preserve that kind of narrowness. I think that’s a mistake, as it’s inconsistent with both the way we’ve enforced antitrust laws and case law.

We’ve got a very limited amount of time to consider what the implication of a merger will be, both for the companies that want to get the deal done if it’s not anticompetitive as well as for the government enforcers who have to decide whether it’s anticompetitive, and then for the courts. And I think perhaps greater reliance on some simpler structural presumptions and clearer bright-line rules could be helpful for everybody — including consumers. It could make it more clear to the companies what enforcement environment they’re likely to face, and it could make it simpler for the judges to decide these cases.

I frankly think that one of the greatest mistakes of the last several decades in antitrust enforcement has been this thought that we face much more danger from blocking mergers that are otherwise fine, or from blocking conduct that is either competitively beneficial or neutral.

Clockwise from top left: Andrea Agathoklis Murino, Mark Jamison, Michael Kades, Scott J. Wallsten, Maureen K. Ohlhausen, and Nancy L. Rose at the November 30, 2021 AEI tech webinar, “How can Congress act more constructively on antitrust?”

What should Congress be trying to accomplish on antitrust?

Maureen K. Ohlhausen: I think one of the best things Congress could do is not an antitrust fix. It should pass a federal privacy law, because a lot of the concerns we hear involving tech platforms stem from concerns about the collection, use, and sharing of personal data. Antitrust is not the right tool to address those problems, but people are trying to use antitrust out of frustration since Congress hasn’t yet passed a federal privacy law. So I would put that on the list.

Moreover, more funding for enforcement agencies is certainly important, but one of the things I think the agencies could use that funding for is to look at and conduct additional studies to better forecast what’s going to happen in a market. I would be concerned about doing something through legislation that just puts a bar on mergers by certain companies, and that’s one of the things that we’re seeing.

Andrea Agathoklis Murino: What you’ve just heard from Maureen is at the policy level. As someone who does this day in and day out in the weeds, I actually think there are internal changes that agencies should be thinking about and that Congress should be considering in some of its statutory reforms that are very unlikely to have any kind of pushback. This includes reforms to merger filing processes, waiting periods, etc.

I think there are a host of not just policy ideas that Congress should be thinking about, but procedural things that are too easily overlooked that could end up benefiting both sides.

Scott J. Wallsten: Everyone on the panel has offered some very thoughtful ways that Congress could intervene and legislate, but we don’t see that kind of thoughtfulness in the actual proposed legislation.

In Congress’ mind, if anything can ever lead to a bad outcome, it should never be allowed, thereby making it almost impossible to perform any acquisitions. This idea is based on real concerns that you might anticompetitively favor your own product or buy companies to prevent them from being competitors — and those are certainly possible bad outcomes. However, we know that good outcomes from these things are also possible. Stores offer their own products all the time, and being acquired is an important reason for anybody to build a company in the first place. If it’s impossible to be acquired, we are likely to see less innovation.

Some of the proposed legislation is billed as antitrust legislation, but it seems to turn the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) into more of a regulatory agency. Some bills would require the FTC to create these technical committees that would have to approve changes to interfaces, and that’s most definitely a regulatory action, not an antitrust action.

As we’ve mentioned several times, there are lots of different issues that people are concerned about. If people believe those are things that need to be regulated, we need much more thoughtful conversation on how to do regulation. You can’t just put it into three lines of a bill and turn the FTC into a regulatory agency.

Maureen noted earlier that antitrust is not the ideal tool for solving the underlying issues lawmakers have with tech platforms. So what is the right approach?

Nancy L. Rose: I think it’s probably a combination of approaches. It’s important that we have a competitive landscape that facilitates competition. I think it comes back to whether we have an effective antitrust regime that allows us to relatively quickly and credibly bring those cases.

If we don’t, because antitrust is fundamentally a deterrence-based system, we could get this hypothetical in which Google pays Apple $1 billion a year to make Google the default search engine as a way of keeping Apple from having an interest in developing a competing search platform. Even if somebody gets wind of that, it’s going to take them several years to investigate. If they file a complaint, it’ll take several years to litigate, and Google would get to appeal. So why not go ahead and gamble?

For antitrust enforcers, having some credible enforcement combined with a clear ability to act on anticompetitive conduct is important. That said, some of the concerns in the tech space, as has been alluded to, are really not antitrust concerns at all. To the extent that those concerns are outside antitrust, we definitely do not want to be broadening the antitrust laws to pull them in — as has been suggested by some people.

