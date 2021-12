Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 19:11 Hits: 6

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a faster timeline for pulling back the stimulus it has deployed to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic as inflation surges.The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s monetary...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585973-fed-to-speed-up-taper-projects-three-rate-hikes-in-2022