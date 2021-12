Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 18:33 Hits: 2

The IRS announced Tuesday that it has extended tax deadlines for individuals and businesses in parts of Kentucky, following recent deadly tornadoes.The agency postponed the deadline for impacted taxpayers to file their 2021 individual tax returns...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585753-irs-extends-tax-deadlines-in-parts-of-kentucky-following-tornadoes