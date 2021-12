Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:33 Hits: 12

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585263-annual-inflation-rises-to-68-percent-the-highest-rate-since-1982