Looking at the pros and cons of industrial policy

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

By James Pethokoukis

Does industrial policy work? Does government support of certain favored sectors and companies — including tax breaks, trade protections such as import limitations, subsidies such as loan guarantees, and R&D support — work? And what does “work” mean? Well, there are lots of rationales for industrial policy, as Gary Clyde Hufbauer and Euijin Jung outline in “Lessons learned from half a century of US industrial policy,” a new report from the Peterson Institute of International Economics.

For their analysis, Hufbauer and Jung boiled down those many rationales to three: Did the favored industry become more competitive? Were jobs saved or created? Did industry technology advance? They then divided up various American industrial policy efforts into the categories of trade, subsidy, and R&D, grading policy success on the efficacy of meeting those three objectives. The results are mixed, at best:

And their conclusions:

“ Industrial policy can save or create jobs, but often at high cost. A major political selling point for industrial policy is to save or create jobs in a specific industry or location. In about half our sample, this was achieved at a taxpayer or consumer cost below the prevailing wage. . . . Moreover, jobs created in one state often come at the expense of comparable jobs that might have been created in another state (Mercedes-Alabama; Foxconn-Wisconsin). At the national level, far better policies are available for creating jobs — for example, training programs and earned income tax credits.”

This report serves as a needed corrective to the recent enthusiasm in US politics for industrial policy, writ large. Such enthusiasm was last seen during the 1980s thanks to Japan’s economic ascendency. And now with China again. But if China’s productivity woes don’t inspire caution in American proponents of industrial policy, maybe this report will. It should. (I would also recommend looking at this Cato Institute paper on industrial policy by Scott Lincicome and Huan Zhu.)

