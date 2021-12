Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 21:21 Hits: 0

A group led by Sidney Powell, an attorney who claimed last year's election was stolen fromĀ former President Trump, raised nearly $15 million in the months after Trump's defeat while contesting the election, an investigation by The Washington...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/584558-sidney-powell-nonprofit-raised-more-than-14m-in-months-after-trump-lost