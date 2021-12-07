Rethinking Assumptions About How Employees Work

Articles

Source: George Westerman, MIT Sloan Management Review, October 28, 2021

Many companies pivoted to deal with the challenges of the pandemic. But preparing for the next era will require a change in leaders’ mindsets.

….Preparing for the post-pandemic era requires that leaders now weigh what’s possible and what’s not. This means thinking about more than just technological or organizational capabilities. It means asking what’s worth going after and what will be too hard. At its heart, it will require a radical rethinking of the assumptions that drive managerial decision-making and a change in mindset for leaders at all levels…..

