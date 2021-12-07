Shining the light on women’s work, this time brighter: Let’s start at the top

Articles

Source: Donna E. Schultheiss, Journal of Vocational Behavior, Volume 126, April 2021

• Persistent barriers and inequities in women’s advancement to senior leadership

• Threat to equity in women’s work has enormously intensified in the context of the pandemic.

• Modest gains in women achieving top leadership positions are at risk of being erased.

• Emerging leadership theories, women’s leadership aspirations and barriers to women’s advancement to senior leadership

• Recommendations for sustainable individual and organizational development practice and research

As the percentage of women in the workforce grew over the past 50 years, so too began the slow assent of women into leadership roles, revealing a sharp trailing percentage of women from entry level to senior leadership positions. Although men’s leadership has been studied extensively, women were largely overlooked in leadership theory and research until the late 1990s. In the context of the global pandemic, the threat to equity in women’s work has enormously intensified, resulting in women leaving or considering leaving the workforce at rates that greatly exceed men. Modest gains in women achieving top leadership positions are at risk of being erased, as women face intense increased pressure at work and home. Persistent barriers and inequities in women’s advancement to senior leadership are now in the spotlight during these unprecedented times, heightening the urgency to examine the current state and future direction of women’s leadership. There is no better time to invest in diversity, equity and inclusion in leadership by turning attention to theory, research, and individual and organizational practices to drive women’s advancement and success. This contribution to the 50th anniversary special issue addresses emerging leadership theories, women’s leadership aspirations, and importantly, barriers to women’s advancement to senior leadership.

