Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 22:00

Several House Republicans are eyeing the top GOP position on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in 2023, a race that took a turn with Monday’s announcement that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is leaving Congress.The California Republican, who...

