Race Talk Amongst White Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021

Source: Steven Campos, Hamilton College, Research Paper, Student Scholarship, August 19, 2021

From the abstract:

The year 2020 was a time of struggle, difficulty, and fear for many individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic as victims of the virus increased dramatically throughout the year. As a result, many families have had to stay close together under the same roof to avoid the risk of infection. Along with the concern of the virus, protests against police brutality rose around the world after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in May and March, respectively, of 2020. The media heavily covered the protests throughout the summer, making the topic almost impossible to ignore, sparking conversations among families. But as I will argue further, talking about race and racism is new for many of the white parents we interviewed. Understanding perspectives from people who are color-blind or color-conscious during the summer of 2020 allows us to understand how some parents were willing or felt forced to have conversations about racial injustice with their children.

