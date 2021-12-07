The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Well-Being, EDIB, and the Promise of Leadership Development

Category: Economy Hits: 4

Source: Kristin Vogel & Sue Erickson, Journal of Library Administration, Volume 61, Issue 7, 2021
(subscription required)
From the abstract:
Morale research over the past several years documents a crisis in the library profession and a 2021 report by Ithaka S + R reveals a confidence deficit in library administrators around work toward equity, diversity, inclusivity and belonging. The connections between belonging, resilience, and morale are strong and immediate action is required to address the crisis. This article posits that a strategic approach to leadership development, with a focus on coaching, is key to bridging the gap. Authentic and adaptive leadership models as supportive strategies are explored and a coaching approach to management is presented to launch readers into their next action.

