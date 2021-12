Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

A group of House Democrats, some of whom are expected to face challenging reelection races next year, on Thursday called for the chamber to take up legislation to address supply chain disruptions amid concerns from Americans about inflation. "...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/584036-house-democrats-call-on-leaders-to-pass-supply-chain-legislation