Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that high inflation has spread beyond areas of the economy most affected by COVID-19 and may prompt the bank to pull back on stimulus sooner.In a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Banking Committee...

