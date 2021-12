Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 22:38 Hits: 2

Growth in private payrolls beat analyst estimates in November, according to a new report from a payroll processing firm, with private businesses hiring 534,000 new employees last month.ADP’s National Employment Report found that the number of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/583897-growth-in-private-payrolls-better-than-expected