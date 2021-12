Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 14:13 Hits: 6

Cyber Monday online sales have droppedĀ for the first time since Adobe Analytics began trackingĀ the data in 2012, according to a report from CNBC.The analytics firm found a 1.7 percent decrease in Cyber Monday sales in 2021 compared to 2020...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/583531-cyber-monday-online-sales-drop-for-first-time-ever