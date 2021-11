Articles

Sunday, 28 November 2021

All eyes will be on the Senate following the Thanksgiving break, as Democrats in the chamber seek to pass a massive social spending and climate package that is a key component of President Biden’s economic agenda.The House passed a version of the...

