Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 15:13 Hits: 7

The Dow Jones Industrial Average droppedĀ 900 points on Friday amid fears over the new COVID-19 variant.While the Dow dropped 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq slid 1.5 percent.StocksĀ plunged as a number of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/583188-dow-drops-800-points-amid-fears-over-new-covid-19-variant