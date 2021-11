Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:17 Hits: 7

Seventy-seven percent of Americans say that inflation is affecting their lives personally, according to a recent poll.Some 37 percent of respondents say inflation has impacted them “a great deal,” and 40 percent say it has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/582959-77-percent-say-inflation-is-affecting-them-personally-poll