Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom Donald Trump nominated as Fed chair four years ago.Senate aides predict Powell will easily have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/582733-biden-sidesteps-fed-fight-disappointing-progressive-allies