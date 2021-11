Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 17:56 Hits: 10

President Biden has met with Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard, who are both regarded as potential choices for the position of Federal Reserve chair, Bloomberg was told by people familiar with the situation.Powell, the current Fed chairman,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/580292-biden-meets-with-potential-fed-picks-powell-brainard-report