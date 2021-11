Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 22:18 Hits: 10

A proposal from Sen. Ron Wyden to tax billionaires' investment gains annually would raise $557 billion over 10 years, according to preliminary estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) released by the Oregon Democrat's office Friday....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/580348-billionaire-tax-proposal-would-raise-557b-jct